Viola M. Lehner, 98, of Wabash, passed away at 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Falls Cemetery in Wabash with Pastor Doug Veal as the officiant. The family will have private calling hours prior to the graveside service.
Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Preferred memorials are to FISH of Wabash, Inc., 770 1/2 Hill Street, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.