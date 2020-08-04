Victor “Vic” Herman Kendall, 85, Sweetser, went to be with the Lord at 12:04 am on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. He was born on Wednesday, August 15, 1934, to Walter and Mabel (Foster) Kendall. On June 10, 1956, he married Rowena Stites.
Vic graduated from Sweetser High School and farmed with his father. He was a United States Army veteran and served as a medic from 1958-1960. Following his military service, he was a forklift driver with General Motors for 20 years. After retiring from General Motors, Vic and Rowena built and maintained a Shaklee business. Vic was noted by his family as being able to fix anything. He was a strong, devoted Christian and his testimony is in his joy, strength, courage, and faith in Jesus Christ. He was a member of Converse Church of Christ and faithfully served the Lord.
One of Vic’s most notable passions was spending time with his family at Dale Hollow Lake in Celina, Tennessee, where he and his wife had a vacation home. He put a lot of himself into maintaining their residence there, as it was a place for his whole family to connect without the distractions of their daily lives. Vic also had a love for woodworking and flying, of which he had his pilot’s license.
He will be missed by Rowena, his loving wife of 64 years; daughters, Karen (Mike) Hainlen of Greentown and Linda (Chris) Hainlen of Noblesville; son, Scott (Virginia) Kendall of Columbus, OH; brothers, Lawrence Elden (Janice) Kendall of CO and Joseph Karl (Pam) Kendall of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren, Kyra (Drew P.) Zylstra, Yonda (Tony) Grinslade, Mya (Jim) Menefee, Amy Sampson, Stacia (Eric) Strole, Joel Kendall, and Christal (David) Downing; and great-grandchildren, Cassidy Grinslade, Jordyn Grinslade, Trevor Grinslade, Eliza Zylstra, Esther Zylstra, Ataya Zylstra, Jaxon Sampson, Lexi Sampson, and Corbin Strole.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harvey Laverne Kendall.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Vic’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the church. Pastor John Clark will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse, IN 46919.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
