Victor E. Boyd, 76, Gas City, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 2, 1943, to the late John and Wilma (Tally) Boyd. He worked with National Starch Co. throughout his career.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy Boyd, of Indianapolis.
At Victor’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
