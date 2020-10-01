Vicky E. Small, 73, Marion, passed away at 5:35 am on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on Sunday, December 29, 1946, to Eldon K. and Berniece (Hodson) Small.
Vicky worked in home healthcare at Faithful Friends for several years. She loved the people she cared for. She was a former member of the Amvets #5 and American Legion. Vicky attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. She dearly loved her friends and family and loved to talk with them on the phone.
Survivors include her son, Dean A. Small of Marion; brothers, Phillip Dean (Juanita) Small of Marion, Darrell Gene Small of Marion, Gary Lee Small of Marion, and Randy K. (Kristie) Small of Marion; sister, Beatrice DeHoff of Jalapa; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Small; and sister, Marlene Wilson.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Vicky's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Raymond Kughen officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
