Vickie Jean Martin (Patterson) left us to tend the heavenly gardens at Howard Community Hospital.
Vickie was born in Marion, IN to Willis (Pat) C. Patterson and Eva M. Patterson. After graduating from Marion High School she attended Indiana University. She married her first husband and had three sons; Baby Lee, Patrick, and Stacy. Vickie then attended nursing vocation education at Tucker Area Career Center through Marion Community Schools and became an LPN. She would then go to work at the office of Dr. Gantz in Marion, IN. She later was elected as the Town Secretary of La Fontaine, IN. While there she started a town newsletter and was able to secure several grants to improve services in the town. She later married her second husband and had her son William. She eventually married Edward L. Martin and moved to Kokomo, IN. Edward and her successfully ran Ed’s Pro Shop for several years which was a staple of the bowling, trophy/plaque, and screen printing businesses in the Kokomo and surrounding areas. She later returned to nursing serving as the Social Services Director for the newly opened Extended Care Unit of Howard Community Hospital. She then worked as the office manager for Community Internists and Associates, p.c – Doctors Ravindara, Ty, Gatewood, and Chandrasekhar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.