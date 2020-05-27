Vickie Alinda Smith, 76, Upland, passed away at 2:10 pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, June 9, 1943, to Elmer and Betty (Lemon) Smith.
Vickie graduated from Marion High School and worked on the assembly line at RCA. She was a former owner of the K-9 Country Club and a member of the Astronomy Club at Taylor University.
Vickie always had a love for music, and she had owned and played several guitars. She enjoyed listening to country western music and especially enjoyed the music of Rickie Nelson and Elvis Presley. She also loved animals, particularly cats and dogs.
She is survived by two brothers, Randy Smith of New Braunfels, TX, and Geoff Barnhart of Tampa, FL; sister, Nancy Jackson of Tacoma, WA; aunt, Christine Felsenthal of St. Louis, MO; three nieces, Lindsay Smith of Austin, TX, Skylar (Demetro) Smith of Austin, TX, and Tammy Shellie of Tacoma, WA; nephew, Larry Dean O'Donnell of Marion; family member, Ronnie (Karen) Teegarden of Upland; and seven great-nieces.
Her parents preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Gethsemane Episcopal Church, 111 E. 9th St., Marion, IN, at 10:00 am on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952 or Gethsemane Episcopal Church, 111 E. 9th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.