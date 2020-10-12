Vicki S. Gaines, 63, Gas City, passed away October 7, 2020, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. She was born in Columbus on July 19, 1957, to James and Elizabeth (Gray) Willen. She married Eddie Gaines, who survives.
Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Vicki’s service beginning at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
