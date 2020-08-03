Vicki Lynn Purvis, 74, of Marion, passed away at 3:21 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on June 18, 1946, to Leo and Melva (Parson) Calobrace. She was married to her loving husband, David Michael "Mike" Purvis, who preceded her in death on January 25, 1998.
Vicki graduated from Marion High School and retired from Foster-Forbes in January of 2001 after 31 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, tending to her flower garden, and having friends and family over for game night. She liked bird-watching and antiques. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. More than anything, Vicki cherished the time spent with her family and friends. She loved to cook and nobody ever left her home hungry.
She is survived by her son, Michael Brent Purvis of Marion; daughter, Julie Lynnette Purvis of Marion; granddaughter, Kristin Purvis; her sissy, Connie Cain; brothers, Greg (Debbie) Calobrace and Larry Calobrace; beloved dogs, Gneeno and Pacino; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Debbie Tackett, Joni Bradley, Jennie Everman, Jim "Bubby" Stapleton, Ben Burnau, and Angela Purvis; plus a countless number of friends.
Vicki was also preceded in death by her father, Leo T. Calobrace, and her mother, Melva Hunter.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Vicki's life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
