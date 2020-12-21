Vicki L. Leslie, 73, Fairmount, passed away at 10:15 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on Thursday, October 30, 1947, to Earl and Eva (Osborn) Ringo. On April 13, 1985, she married David E. Leslie, who survives.
A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Gardens of Memory in Marion, IN.
