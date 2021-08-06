Vernon E. “Gene” Henry, Jr., 60, Marion, passed away at 6:11 am on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, May 4, 1961, to Vernon and Catherine (Yeakle) Henry, Sr.
Vernon graduated from Marion High School and worked as a stocker at Goodwill. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and driving his truck. He was a very quiet man who kept to himself.
