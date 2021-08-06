Verna L. Downam, age 66 of Marion passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Verna was born on Oct. 25, 1954 in Marion, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Guenevere (Nall) Whelchel. She was a short order cook at Indiana Wesleyan University, Waylon’s and Richard’s Restaurant. Verna loved her grandbabies, camping, and collecting Blueware Glass. She loved the 60’s and 70’s music, was a Sci-Fi fan and enjoyed reading all types of books.
