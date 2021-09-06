Verlin Joseph (Jody) Warnock was a graduate of the Purdue University electrical engineering program and a Registered Professional Engineer. Verlin spent 39 years in the planning and development of the distribution system at American Electric Power. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Helen Jean Brewer, for 65 years, until her death in 2013. In his later years, Verlin divided his time between his daughters’ homes in Ohio and California and his beloved summer home in Barnegat Light, NJ.
Verlin is survived by two daughters, Elaine Major of Columbus, OH, and Ginny (Chuck) Quick of Tiburon, CA; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Nadja) Quick of Old Greenwich, CT, Caroline (Jason) Dombrowski of Upper Arlington, OH, Blake (Amanda) Major of Liberty Hill, TX, Kyle Quick of San Rafael, CA, and Matthew (Erin) Quick of Arlington, VA; step-grandson, Peter Quick; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Eve Major, Noah, Lauren and Clara Dombrowski, Kendall and Brielle Quick, and Giselle Stavenhagen.
