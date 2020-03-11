Verle J. ‘Sis’ Welker, 92, of Fort Wayne, died at 2:40 p.m. on Mar. 08, 2020 at Canterbury Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne.
Family and friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Mar. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A service will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Mar. 13 with Pastor Keith Rupp officiating.
Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.
Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 or Heart to Heart Hospice 7221 Engle Rd. Suite 100 Fort Wayne, Indiana,46804
