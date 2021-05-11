Vera Louise Miller, 79, of Marion, passed away at 2:54 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with family by her side. She was born to Virgil and Vera (Holland) Kelch on May 24, 1941. On December 31, 2011, Vera married Alvey Crawford, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2020.
Vera loved to cook, play on the computer, play Corn Hole, and bowl on the Wii. She especially loved spending time with all of her family. Vera was the rock of the family as she was very quick-witted and always made everyone laugh. She will be incredibly missed.
