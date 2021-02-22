Vera L. Thomas, age 91, of Fairmount, Indiana passed away on Saturday, Feb.20, 2021, at Twin City Nursing Home, Gas City, IN. She was born in 1929 to the late Ralph and Eva Deeter.
After graduating high school, Vera married Gerald R. Thomas of Jonesboro, IN and had three children. She worked as an LPN at Marion General Hospital. Many people enjoyed her sense of humor and helpful nature.
