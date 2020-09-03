Vera Dot Sellers, 86, Van Buren, passed away in her home at 9:20 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Fowlerton, Indiana, on Tuesday, April 3, 1934, to Francis and Velma (Hughes) Ailes. She married Earl Sellers in 1973 and he preceded her in death.
She worked in production at RCA for 20 years. She had also worked different small jobs following her time at RCA. Vera enjoyed crocheting, as well as working puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles. She loved her family deeply and it was extremely important to her to have family time. She was a very strong, independent woman who was a hard-worker and an inspiration to her family.
Survivors include her son, Earnest Young, Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter, Dede A. (Steve) Kelch of Jonesboro; son, Robert D. Young of South Daytona, FL; 10 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, E. Eilene Payne of Marion and Linda Sue Hayes of Fairmount; brother, Herbert E. (Mary) Ailes of Gas City; daughter-in-law, Nila Bostic of Swayzee; brother-in-law, Phil Burton of Fairmount; sister-in-law, Jill Ailes of Hartford City; and sister-in-law, Pam Skeens of Upland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis G. and Velma Ailes; husband, Earl Sellers; daughter, Barbara L. Cline; son, Larry C. Young; four sisters, Frances Mahoney, Bertalene Skeens, Judith Bryan, Marjorie Burton; brothers, Clarence Ailes, Paul Ailes, Burl Ailes, Jerry Ailes; and grandsons, Jeffery Cline, and Larry Lee Young.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Vera's life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory - Marion.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.