Vera A. Johnson, 95, of Marion, passed away in her home at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Sweetser on Saturday, July 19, 1924, to Fred and Glendora (Foster) Stevens. She was married to Fredrick B. Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Vera attended Sweetser High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. Her family was her number one priority. Vera enjoyed going out to eat.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Hiatt of Marion and Niala (Hinton) Lyons of Marion; three grandsons, Donald Wayne (Debbie) Richards of Lakewood, CA, Jason (Amanda) Lyons of Lagro, and Jeremy (Jamie) Lyons of Muncie; great-granddaughters, Ashley, Mia, McKenna, and Emma; four great-grandsons, Mason, Logan, Alex, and Matt; four nieces; and three nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and five sisters.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for their loved one.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
