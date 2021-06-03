Velma Maxine Williamson, 84, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 7:20 AM on Thursday, June 03, 2021 at her home in Montpelier, IN. She was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1937.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, June 06, 2021 from 12 PM to 4 PM and from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Monday, June 07, 2021 an hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.