Vaughn Lee Creviston, 71, of Marion, passed away at 8:10 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Thursday, October 28, 1948, to James and Barbara (Parrish) Creviston.
Vaughn was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea for two years. Following his military service, he dedicated his life to being a farmer. He was a member of the Converse Flying Eagles.
One of Vaughn's favorite pastimes was flying radio-controlled airplanes. He especially enjoyed crashing them into Diamond Lake! He enjoyed spending time on his pontoon, riding his golf cart and Honda Gold Wing, and lovingly tormenting his neighbors.
He is survived by his life partner, Martha Kendrick of Silver Lake; sisters, Linda (Keith) Eltzroth of Kokomo and Nancy (William Walker) Daniels of Silver Lake; niece, Angela (Carrie David) Rudy of Fort Wayne; great-nieces, Dakota Grawcock of Fort Wayne and Sydney Grawcock of Fort Wayne; and many special friends from Diamond Lake, aka "The Crew".
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his son, Michael Creviston.
At Vaughn's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
