Vaughn E. Small, 95, Marion, passed away at 2:25 am on Friday, August 20, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, November 8, 1925, to Quincy O. and Hazel (Roe) Small. In May of 1995, he married Joanne E. Myers, and she preceded him in death.
Vaughn graduated from Swayzee High School and worked as a engineer with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, retiring on December 1, 1980. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Vaughn loved to fish and spend time on his boat. He especially loved to be with family.
