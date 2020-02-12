Valeria May DeLaughter, age 78, of N. Manchester passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Valeria was born Jan. 7, 1942 in Danville, Indiana the daughter of the late John Q. and Thelma (Chatham) Layne. She married Darwin DeLaughter in 1965, and he survives.
Valeria graduated from Winchester High School and then attended Indiana State University. Continuing her education, she earned her Master’s Degree from University of Saint Francis in Ft. Wayne. She began teaching special education at West Ward Elementary School from 1964 to 1967, and then taught at Chester Elementary for 17 years. Valeria also taught readiness class for 10 years at Laketon Elementary. She retired from her teaching career at Manchester Junior and High Schools.
She was a member of the Sweetwater Assembly of God in N. Manchester; the Kiwanis of N. Manchester and was a past Lieutenant Governor of the Potawatomi Division of Kiwanis. She was past president of N. Manchester Kiwanis Club; First Lady of Indiana District of Kiwanis from 2009 to 2010; and a member of Psi Iota Xi. She also helped run the Local Area 5 Special Olympics for 10 years.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Darwin DeLaughter of N. Manchester; two sons, Anthony “Tony” (Kelly) DeLaughter of N. Manchester and Timothy (Michelle) DeLaughter of Charleston, S. Carolina; a daughter, Tana (Darin) Lehr of Delphi; brother, Sammie (Jeanie) Layne of Roachdale, Indiana; sister, Juanita Clark of Lindsay, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Smith; and half-brother, Ivan Layne.
Friends and family may call from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Sweetwater Assembly of God, 2551 IN-114, N. Manchester, Indiana. Visitation will also take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the church. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Jones and Tim DeLaughter officiating.
Entombment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, N. Manchester, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana District of Kiwanis, 3636 Woodview Trace, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46268; or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
