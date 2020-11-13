Valdo J. Laymon, 95, Marion, lost his battle with Covid-19 at 10:55 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne. He was born in Warren on Thursday, April 23, 1925, to Vaughn and Emma (Allred) Laymon. He was married to his loving wife, Margaret Jean Headley, who preceded him in death.
Valdo graduated from Fort Wayne Southside High School and attended International Business College. He was an accountant for many years with Marion Tool, as well as Howard Chrysler-Plymouth. Valdo held memberships with the Marion Exchange Club, Methodist Men, and Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. He was a World War II veteran and a recipient of the Bronze Star.
