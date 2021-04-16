Val M. McGlothin, 84, Gas City, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on Saturday, January 2, 1937, to Jesse and Marie (Tackett) McGlothin. On, August 2, 1959 he married Patricia "Patty" Richerson at Hillside Wesleyan Church in Marion, and she survives.
Val graduated from Mississinewa High School and worked in Time Study at Essex Group for over thirty years and then at American Woodmark. He liked tinkering, reading, playing chess, and doing crosswords. He loved watching old movies, especially westerns. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
