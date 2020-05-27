Una F. Smethers, 104, Marion, passed away at 2:35 am on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion during the current pandemic. The daughter of William and Hazel (Snyder) Smethers, Una was born in Huntington County, Indiana, on Friday, February 25, 1916, during the Spanish influenza pandemic. She was a true survivor!
Una worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. She loved to spend time with her family. She liked to shop, do word searches, and watch her stories. Una also loved to travel and had gone many places with a senior citizens group. She had traveled to many destinations throughout her life, with one of her favorite places being Hawaii.
Fiercely independent and a hard worker, she was still a "girly-girl" all the way into her 90s. Una was very particular about her jewelry and how she looked. She never stopped inquiring about skin care tips. Although she had a stubborn side, she was the sweetest person you could meet. She always had a smile on her face and was very polite.
Survivors include her three nieces, Judy Branham of Marion, Debra (Daniel) Jones-Price of Muncie, and Katha Hisey, as well as her friend, Victoria Leonard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Elma Jay, Phyllis G. Roberson, Helen V. Kirby, and Esther Ellyson; two nephews, Raymond Hisey and Paul Hisey; and one niece, Karen Kay Jones.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Una's life will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Bill Sparks officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or Grant County Rescue Mission, PO Box 63, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
