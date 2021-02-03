Tyrone Jones, born in Marion, Indiana on July 17, 1970, to the late Stanley and Florean (Jones) Nicholson of Marion, IN. Tyrone lived in the Marion area all of his life. Tyrone loved to ride motorcycles and enjoyed fixing cars and working on houses. He enjoyed being around his family and friends. His all the time favorite was watching drag races. Tyrone was loved by many.
Tyrone leaves to cherish three daughters Tyeisha Fouce, Chasity Fauce, and Chantel Fauce, all of Marion, Indiana. One son Eric Correll of Indianapolis, IN. Eight grandchildren All of Marion, Indiana. One great aunt Velma Broomfield of Marion, Indiana. Two aunts Mable Jones and Annie Riley, both of Marion, Indiana. One uncle Tom Jones, of Marion, Indiana. One niece Teona Nicholson, three nephews Jordan Jones, Shawn Lanter, and JayShawn Nicholson, all of Marion, Indiana, and a host of cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.