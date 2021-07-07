Troy Alan Brown, 50, of Gas City, Indiana, reunited with his dad in heaven at 4:10 am on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family, just 367 days after he suffered an ascending aortic dissection and stroke.
Troy was born on Easter Sunday, April 11, 1971, to the late Ronald R. Brown and Pamela S. Hensley. When Troy was 15 years old, he met the love of his life, Stacey Jo McCormick. They were married in 1989 and had three awesome kids. Troy graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1989 and then from Harrison College with a degree in Paramedic Science. After ten years in EMS, Troy didn’t feel he had enough on his plate, so he added on another profession in Retail Management with Walmart, where he traveled the country setting up and opening Walmart stores for about 15 years. He then went back to dedicating his life to EMS. Over the years, Troy has obtained multiple credentials in emergency medical services with his most cherished being an EMS Primary Instructor. Troy had a passion for teaching the younger generation of EMS to follow his love of Emergency Medicine. His motto was “You are only as good as the people you have under you”. Troy dedicated over 25 years of his life to the EMS field, and his only hope was that his students carry on the love, dedication, and passion that he had for his chosen profession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.