Troy A. Brown, 56, of Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1964 in Hartford City, the son of the late Hubert W. Brown and Cecile “Cindy” Y. (Thornburgh) Brown.
He attended Eastbrook High School and was a self-employed roofer for more than 20 years. He enjoyed working on old cars, attending car shows, and relaxing on his front porch with his family and friends.
Survivors include the love of his life for 28 years: Nita Knox, Matthews; daughter: Taylor (Jeremy McCoy) Knox, Gas City; mother: Cindy Brown, Upland; sister: Lisa (David Grissell) Brown, Converse; brothers: David Brown, Upland; Greg (Cammie) Brown, Shamrock Lake; bonus grandsons: Dorian Mahoney and Peyton McCoy; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and a sister: Cassandra Lynn Brown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Friday, July 3, 2020. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home with Rev. Jan Bunch officiating. Burial will be in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.
Memorial contributions for Troy may be made to the family in care of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.