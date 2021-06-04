Trevor Young, 29, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Trevor was born on May 26, 1992 in Marion, Indiana to Allen and Phyllis (Jackson) Young. He attended Mississinewa High School and worked for Hydell Construction. Trevor enjoyed shooting guns, fishing, playing video games, playing with his kids, and spending time with family. Trevor's legacy will continue on through the organ donation program.
