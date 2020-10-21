Trevor Rayvon Johnson, 22, departed this life on October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends. Trevor was born to Kathy Piatt and Irvin Mitchell Jr. on September 25, 1998 in Indianapolis, IN.
Trevor accepted Christ in his life at an early age. He attended Marion Community Schools and was a 2017 graduate of Marion High School.
