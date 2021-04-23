Trevor Austin Schambers, 27, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Bluffton on May 1, 1993 to Penny J. (Alexander) and Gregory A. Schambers.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Wells County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
