Trent D. Miller, 49, of Huntington passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 24, 2020. Trent was born April 2, 1971 to Ronnie Lee and Sabra Miller. Trent served in the United States Air Force form 1989-1993 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He was a former journeyman at CenturyLink. He enjoyed cars and toys, like 4 wheeling and dirt bikes. Above all, Trent loved his family.
Interment will be at Marion National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.