Travis Paul Pearcy, 39, Muncie, passed away at 6:39 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on January 12, 1982.
He was a member of Bethel Center Church of the Brethren. He worked for the Local Union #1112 in Muncie in Bridge Construction. He attended Muncie Southside High School. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, boxing, cooking, barbequing, target shooting at the gun range, and anything outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and he absolutely loved and adored his daughter. He had a loving heart and he would give the shirt off his back. He would help anyone in need; that was his character.
