Tracie Renee Dale, age 50 of Marion passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her home.
Tracie was born November 29, 1969 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of Donald Dale and the late Rozetta (Coffey) Dale. Her mother preceded her in death in 2006. She worked at IHOP before becoming disabled.
Tracie enjoyed playing pool, camping, swimming and cooking. She loved spending time with her nieces nephews and family.
She is survived by her father, Donald Dale of Marion; brothers, Barry Gibson of Arizona, Donald “Jay” Dale of Marion, Patrick Dale of Marion and Todd (Angie) Dale of LaFontaine; a sister, Dawnya Clark of Marion; a step-daughter, Icily Cromer of Marion; step-grandson, Sylas Cromer; and her fur babies, Delilah, Lucy, Wren and Bella.
She was also preceded in death by a step-son, David Wise.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion with Evangelist Ryan Weaver officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. following graveside services at the American Legion Post 10, 1700 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com.
