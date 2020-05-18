Towana K. Cranor, 62, Fishers, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Grand Brook Memory Care of Fishers. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, November 16, 1957, to the late Thomas Sr. and Joan Phillippe.
She attended the University of Kentucky, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and received her Masters in Social Work in 1979. Towana loved education and attended the University of Georgia for her Marriage & Family Therapy Post-Graduate Program. She was a member of NASW, HCA & AHCA professional organizations in addition to holding LMFT & LCSW state licenses for her practice.
Towana's lifelong passion was serving the Lord through her church and practice. She not only helped those in need through her practice, but also traveled to Pakistan as a volunteer for World Hope Int'l (WHI) in 1996 to help launch the "Hope for Children" program. Towana continued to support WHI programs through awareness and fundraising, especially for clean water (wells) and Anti-trafficking. As a member of the Indiana Anti-Trafficking Task Force, she provided counseling for local victims.
She was also a successful Indianapolis entrepreneur, co-founding Phillippe's Day Spa in 1997, with her husband, David, and sister, Stacy Phillippe.
Survivors include her husband, David Cranor of Fishers; four children, Lauren Lanteigne of Pendleton, Lindsay (Mike) Siara of Noblesville, Lacey (Zachary) Conner of Indianapolis, Christian Cranor of Fishers; seven grandchildren, Isaac Lanteigne, Madalyn Lanteigne, Beckham Lanteigne, Bella Lanteigne, Isaiah Siara, Abel Siara, Vancouver Conner; brother, Tom (Suzi) Phillipe, Jr. of Indianapolis; and sister, Stacy Phillippe of San Antonio, TX.
Immediate family only will attend a funeral service at the Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, followed by a graveside service. The date for Towana's celebration of life will be announced when stay-at-home orders conclude.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
To honor Towana's passion to fight human trafficking, memorial gifts may be directed to World Hope International for "Towana's House" at the Survivor Centre in Sierra Leone. The Centre serves survivors of human trafficking and exploitation in Sierra Leone with comprehensive and confidential services. Donation can be made through mail to World Hope International, ATTN: Gift Processing, PO Box 743794, Atlanta, GA 30374-3794, Federal Tax ID = 35-1985485; or call: 888-466-HOPE. For online giving, for The Hope Fund, visit www.worldhope.org/give/hope-fund/ and check "Dedicate my donation in honor or memory of someone." Insert Towana's name on the comment line. If donating by check, please state that gift is in memory of Towana Cranor.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.