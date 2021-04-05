Tonya Lynn Lamport, 66, of Marion, passed away at 11:33 am on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on November 15, 1954, to Donald and Norma (Richardson) Hunter. On July 5, 1974, she married Mark Lamport, and he survives.
Tonya graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1973 and went on to graduate from Ivy Tech School of Nursing in South Bend. She worked as a nurse for 30 years.
