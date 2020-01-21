Tonya A. (Searles) Dentzer, age 50, of Andrews, died at 4:18 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Michael Gallant officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Tonya A. (Searles) Dentzer.
Aug. 2, 1969 – Jan. 18, 2020
Tonya A. (Searles) Dentzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.