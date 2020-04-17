Tony Cunningham, 66, of Gas City, IN, passed away at 7:58 p.m. on Friday, April 03, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN. He was born on Monday, Jan. 18, 1954, in Marion, IN. Tony was a 1976 graduate of Mississinewa high school and he was a retired carpenter.
A graveside service will be held at Van Buren Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 with Rev. Mark Atkinson officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.