Toni D. Allman, 90, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021 in Gas City. She was born in Marion on Nov. 7, 1930 to the late Joseph U. and Esther G. (Griffin) Miitsch.
Toni graduated from Gas City High School in 1948 and lived in Gas City all of her life. Toni worked as the secretary to the president of Twin City Bank for 22 years. After her retirement from the bank she worked in administration for Owens Illinois and retired in 1982 . On Sept. 2, 1967 she married John Allman who preceded her in death on March 20, 2008. Toni was one of the original members of Holy Family Catholic Church where she remained devoted and faithful throughout her life. She served as the church secretary, sang in the choir and participated in fundraising activities as well as serving with the Rosary Society and St. Mary's study club. She enjoyed being outside flower gardening and in her earlier years she enjoyed camping and fishing. Toni loved cooking and made countless batches of noodles and canned garden goods to share with friends, relatives and those in need. Toni was also very talented with needle work and created many knitted, crocheted and quilted items for her family to enjoy. She never missed an opportunity to support her grandchildren and great-granchildren in sporting events and each of her family members though nurturing, love and prayers. Toni was most of all a kind, generous and loving person to all and will be sadly missed by those lives she touched for so many years.
