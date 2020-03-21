Tommy L. Hecox, 68, Swayzee, passed away at 5:47 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Edinburgh, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 8, 1951, to Hugh and Madonna (Losure) Hecox.
Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked in the manufacturing industry for several years. He was an avid woodworker and carver, and he was member of the Eastern Woodland Carver’s group in Converse.
He is survived by his mother, Madonna Hecox; brother, John (Tracy) Hecox; nephew, Josh (Brooke) Hecox of Wabash; niece, Ashley (Wade) Tully of North Manchester; great-nieces, Madison Hecox and Teraka Tully; great-nephew, Ryan Tully; and uncles, Neil (Lavonne) Losure of Fairmount and Donald Losure of FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Hecox.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for their loved one.
Memorial contributions may be directed to D.A.V. Building 14, Room 35, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
