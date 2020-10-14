Tommy E. Hawkins, 72, Marion, passed away at 6:40 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in Marion on Thursday, January 29, 1948, to Howard and Esther (Williams) Hawkins. On July 8, 1977, he married Cindy Phifer, and she survives.
Tommy graduated from Jackson Township High School and served in the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Private and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he was a mechanic with First Way Trucking, retiring in 2009.
Tommy loved fishing, camping, football, playing with the grandkids, planting flowers, and decorating for Halloween. He loved his many cats and was the family jokester.
Survivors include his daughters, Valerie (Juan) Rangel of Marion, Miranda (Daniel) Phifer of Marion, and Chelsea (Kyle) Tincher of Swayzee; son, Christopher (Sara) Phifer of Marion; sister, Catherine Montgomery of KY; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; favorite niece, Donita Melick; and long-time friend, Ed Sexton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Virginia Phifer; five brothers; and five sisters.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Tommy's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
