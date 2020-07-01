Tom R. Engelman, 82 of Foley, AL, formerly of Wabash County, passed away at his home in Foley on Saturday June 27,2020. He was born in Wabash County on August 11,1937 to the late C. Lamoine and Helen Mae Jones Engelman. He graduated from Lagro High School in 1956. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. In 1964 he married Mary Satterthwaite, she survives. Tom was a factory worker and then farmed for a number of years and then went into retail sales. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, a Mason, member of Eastern Star and Scottish Rite as well as Elks Lodge and the American Legion. Tom loved to fly.
Surviving with his beloved wife Mary are his children Tim (Heidi) Engelman of Huntington, Nancy (Steve) Edwards of Ft. Wayne, Lance (Cindy) Kindley of Foley, AL, Lynn (Maxwell) Moody of Tuscaloosa, AL, Vince Engelman of Brownsburg, and Raymond (Stephanie) Engelman of Indianapolis, grandchildren John Engelman of Ft. Wayne, Joey Engelman (Eva Harris) of Indianapolis, Chelsea Alwardt of Huntington, Ryan (Sasha) Edwards of Ft. Wayne, Jaime (Adam) Kreiger of Ft . Wayne, Lauren Engelman of Indianapolis, Matthew (Amanda) Kindley of Converse, Zachary, Morgan, Isaac, Mary Lise, Evan Engelman and 8 great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery Marion, IN on Wednesday July 1,2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.