Tom Lee, 81, Marion, passed away at 12:44 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Marion on Friday, February 3, 1939, to Orville and Mary (Fisher) Lee. On September 19, 1958, he married Bonnie “Darlyn” Strickland.
Tom graduated from Van Buren High School and was a salesperson/owner for over ten years with 18 & 5 Auto Sales. He retired in 2002. Tom always had a passion for cars and enjoyed doing autobody work. Each Fall, he looked forward to going to James Dean and Ducktail Run weekend. He also enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garden. Tom was a member of Grace Community Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Darlyn; daughter, Janet (Brad) Carpenter of LaFontaine; son, Jeff (Jody) Lee of Marion; grandchildren, Madison Kikendall, Zachary (Morgan) Lee, McKenzie Lee, Tiffany Harrell, Caleb (Lauren) Carpenter, and Kylie (Scott) Mercer; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Lee, Harvey Lee, and Terry Lee; and sister, Janice Musgrove.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Tom. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
