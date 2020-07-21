Tom L. Bright, 79, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Tom was born on September 25, 1940, to the late Richard and Elsie Bright. On July 2, 1967, he married the love of his life, Judy Gasper, and she survives. Tom had previously worked at G.S. George Chair Co., Essex, and United Technology. He also had served in the Army. Tom was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church, and was a lifetime member of the NRA, Walker Association, Grant County Coon Association, North American Hunters Club, and the American Leopard Coon Hound Association. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Melissa (Jed) Calvert Oakwood, OH, Brian Bright, Fairmount, and Greg Bright, Marion; grandchildren, Zach Bright, San Antonio, TX, and Isaiah Bright, US Navy; brothers, Jerry (Carmen) and Jeff Bright, both of MI; and sisters, Sue Rodman, MI, Marlene Lines, Goshen, and Debbie Hershberger, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elsie; brothers, Greg, Richard "Sonny", Mike, and Rex Bright; and sister, Kathy Pomeroy.
Arrangements for Tom have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or to Sunnycrest Baptist Church. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
