Todd M. Taylor, age 55, of Huntington, died at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at his home.
Todd was born on June 18, 1964 in Dearborn, Michigan. He enjoyed watching sports, western shows, and movies.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Monday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Todd M. Taylor.
