Tinka Fern Bach, of Fairmount, Indiana, peacefully passed away at age 81, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Tinka was born on March 4, 1940 in Marion, Indiana to the late Walter Doyte and Mary Fern Kirk. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Bach; son, John Bach of Tampa Florida and daughter, Tinka Quintero (David) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; brother, James Kirk of Fairmount, Indiana; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Bach of Tampa, Florida; nieces Regina Kendall, Michelle Kendall and Larraine Stambaugh. She is predeceased by her brother JC Kirk (Jackie) and sister-in-law Teressa Kirk (wife of James Kirk).
Tinka graduated from Fairmount High School in 1958, followed by attendance at Marion Business College. After 46 years, she retired from the Fairmount State Bank as Vice-President and Trust Officer of the Trust Department. Tinka also sold real estate with BMW Reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.