Tina Gale Miller-Blake, 58, passed away at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne Jan. 22, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1961 to the late David D. and Emma Viola (Bailey) Freyholtz.
Tina lived most of her life in Grant County and for the past 12 years resided in Huntington. She worked 19 years for Weaver Popcorn in Van Buren. She married Charles D. Blake on Aug. 18, 2018. Mr. Blake survives. She was employed as a machine operator for Pretzels, Bluffton. Family was very important to Tina and she loved spending as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed tennis, badmitton, camping, riding rollercoasters and was a big fan of the outdoors. Tina made sure that every moment was memorable.
She is also survived by her children, Bradley J. (Alicia) Freyholtz, Van Buren; Travis D. (Cassie) Miller, Van Buren; Gary M. (Regina) Miller, Fleming Island, Florida; Nicklaus K. Miller, Huntington; brother, Daniel Freyholtz, Tipton; sisters, Kim Henderson and Dianna Freyholtz, both of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Kennedi Freyholtz, Marion; Blaize Beatrice, Muncie; Sylis Miller, Karis Freyholtz, Amelia Freyholtz, Emma Miller, Van Buren; Cason Plant and Marlee Plant, both of Florida.
Tina is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Rogers.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
