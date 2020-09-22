Tina Coleen Sabolewski, 50, Upland, passed away at 1:22 am on Monday, September 21, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 7, 1970, to Earl and Janice (Thiellen) Sexton. On June 20, 2015, she married Michael Sabolewski and he survives.
Tina graduated from Napoleon High School and received her degree in teaching from Grand Canyon Community College.
She worked as an English Arts Teacher for 5 years with McCulloch Junior High School. Tina loved spending time with her daughter, Chloe. In her free time, she enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She loved dancing with her husband, Michael at home. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and the ocean, bird watching, tending to her garden, and traveling. She grew up in a Christian home knowing the Word of God very well and was an amazing prayer warrior.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Sabolewski of Upland; father, Earl (Nancy) Sexton of Upland; daughter, Chloe Bates of Upland; brother, Kevin (Andrea) Sexton of Jonesboro; sister, Theresa (Terry) Gobble of McDonald, TN; and like-a-sister, Sarah McGibbon.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Sexton.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly Church, 5909 S. Jay St., Marion, IN 46953.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Tina’s life will begin at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral service expenses.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.