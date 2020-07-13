Timothy "Tim" James Eckstein, 54, of Gas City, passed away at 5:21 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital and Health Services in Indianapolis. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Tuesday, March 1, 1966, to Albert and Janice (VanderWel) Eckstein. On March 4, 2000, he married Anita Isenhour, who survives.
Tim was a 1984 graduate of Mississinewa High School. After high school he served in the United States Air Force. He achieved the rank of SRA and was honorably discharged. Tim was currently serving as the Chief of Gas City Police Department, a title he had held since January of 2017. He was an officer in Gas City since 1993 and had previously been a police officer in Marion. Tim was the Mississinewa Liaison Officer for several years, served on the Child Advocacy Council of Grant County, was a youth basketball coach, was involved in several aspects at his home church, and was involved in several law enforcement activities throughout his life. Tim loved being outdoors, especially fishing at the reservoirs, and made his own fishing lures. He was an avid hunter and a taxidermist. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially the trips to Florida with his loving wife and spending time with his grandchildren. Tim will be remembered as a loving, outgoing and kind man who had a special way with everyone he met. He was a strong yet gentle man who was fully dedicated to his God, his family and his community.
In addition to his loving wife, Anita, survivors include his sons, Brandon James (Jessica) Eckstein of Marion and Chad (Kelly) Smith of Marion; daughter, Jacquelyn (Michael) Brown of Cookville, TN; granddaughters, Melaina Smith, Gwen Deason and Rose Deason; grandsons, Kannen Smith, Mason Deason, and Teller James Eckstein; brothers, Bruce (Janice) Eckstein of Gas City, Steve (Jamie) Eckstein of Gas City, and Dan (Kristi) Eckstein of Hartford City; step-mother, Janet Eckstein of Gas City; several nieces and nephews; his Gas City Police Partner of over 20 years, Jim "Woodrow" (Barb) Woodcox of SC; and several friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert E. Eckstein and mother, Janice R. Eckstein.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Mississinewa High School Gymnasium, 205 E North H St, Gas City, IN 46933. Public will enter Door #10 (by the tennis courts).
A Funeral Service with Law Enforcement Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Mississinewa High School Gymnasium, 205 E North H St, Gas City, IN 46933. Pastor Mark Atkinson and Pastor Steve Fritchman will be officiating. Public will enter Door #15 (doors facing "H" St.) Following the funeral, family, friends and law enforcement are invited to join in a procession to the Gas City Police Department for Tim's final call. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion National Cemetery.
Social distancing may be possible in the gym, but is not guaranteed. Wearing a mask is recommended for the safety and consideration of others.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church, 204 E. S. A St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
