Timothy H. Wright, 49, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Tim was born on October 20, 1970, to Timothy Wright and Brenda Hulce.
He attended Mississinewa High School and earned his diploma while in the Marines. Tim proudly served his country as a Marine from 1988-1992 and bravely fought in the Gulf War and Desert Storm. He was stationed in Somalia, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Tim enjoyed attending Eastview Wesleyan Church. Since the Covid-19 Pandemic, Pastor Mark has been delivering his weekly sermons on DVD, and Tim looked forward to the day they were delivered. He also enjoyed being outdoors and liked to go fishing, hunting, and golfing. He loved to cook and grill out and was very talented at it. Tim was a hard-worker and put 110 percent in everything he did. He was a protector, very stubborn, had the biggest heart, and would give anyone the shirt off of his back if they needed it. Tim had a sense of humor like none other. He could bring a smile to the saddest person’s face with ease. He loved his family more than anything, and being around his kids brought him the most joy. He considered all the kids in his life “his kids”, including the kids he coached in softball. And while he will greatly be missed on the field, he would tell all of you to go out there and “get some!”
Tim is survived by his longtime companion, Kari Sheets; mother and step-father, Brenda and Robert Hulce; father and step-mother, Timothy and Vickie Wright; son, Braiden (Breanna Sills) Wright; daughters, Karleigh Robison, Makenzi Buck, and Makhavin Wright; grandchildren, Mack Wright and Brinleigh Roberts; sisters, Kim (Steve) Hammond and Tammy (Kris) Witt; sisters-in-law, Brittany Sheets and Briana Southerland; brother-in-law, Dustin (Kyle Pennington) Sheets; brother-in-law and best friend, Nick Southerland; nieces, Jennifer, Kayla, and Kamryn; nephews, Timothy, Ronald, Noah, Joshuah, Jaxon, and Pierre; and special friends and mentors, Nate, Mike, Phil, and April.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kamden Wright.
Arrangements for Tim have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion. Private services will be held for close friends and family. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Contributions made in memory of Tim may be sent to the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
