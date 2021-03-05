Timothy F. Collins, age 60 of Marion passed away Feb. 28, 2021.
Timothy was born April 29, 1960 in Savannah, Tennessee the son of the late Robert F. and Gloria Gean (Cravins) Collins. He married Carol Jo Hunt and she preceded him in death in 2014. He was a truck driver for Shipper’s Choice Transport in Tennessee for 30 years.
